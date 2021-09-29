ATHENA International Leadership Award Honorees announced by Greater Shreveport Chamber

Each year, the Greater Shreveport Chamber Business Development Connection honors a select group of local individuals at the ATHENA Leadership Award Program. The prestigious ATHENA International Leadership Award is presented to a woman or man, who is honored for attaining professional excellence, engaged community service and for actively assisting women in their achievement of professional excellence and leadership skills.
The Chamber is pleased to announce the following exemplary individuals as the 2021 ATHENA Honorees:
Lyndsi Alvarez, Precision Waste Solutions
Shelley Nicole Armstrong, Walden University
Krystle Renee’ Beauchamp, Parish of Caddo
Kathleen Bursley, United Way of Northwest Louisiana
Susan East, American Armature & Power Tool Repair, Inc.
Jana Freeman Forrest, BOM Bank
Von Jennings, Goodwill Industries of NorthLouisiana
Julie Gilley Milam, BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP)
Leslie Peck, SporTran
Margaret Claire Rebouche, Willis Knighton Health System
Miranda Small, Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino
Karen Soul, Ph.D., Centenary College of Louisiana
LaToria Willis Thomas, United Way of Northwest Louisiana
Keely Verges, Brentwood Hospital
Felecia Latonya Williams, My Spa My Way
Ryan Williams, Seedlinks Behavior Management
We encourage the public to join us in celebrating and honoring these outstanding business professionals from our community at the upcoming 31st Annual ATHENA Leadership Award Program, presented by Willis Knighton Health System, where one of these honorees will be named the 2021 ATHENA International Leadership Award Recipient.
The 31st Annual ATHENA Leadership Award Program will be held November 10th at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino with registration beginning promptly at 11:30 A.M.
During the event, all recommended safety guidelines will be strictly followed. This event is subject to change based on current local, state, and federal health guidelines and regulations. To register for the event, visit www.shreveportchamber.org or contact Ellie Ward at ellie@shreveportchamber.org
Since the program’s inception in 1982, more than 8,000 exemplary leaders in over 500 communities have received the prestigious ATHENA Leadership Award in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, China, Greece, India, Russia, Unite Arab Emirates and United Kingdom. By honoring exceptional leaders, the ATHENA Leadership Award Program seeks to inspire others to achieve excellence in their professional and personal lives.