ATHENA International Leadership Award Honorees announced by Greater Shreveport Chamber

Each year, the Greater Shreveport Chamber Business Development Connection honors a select group of local individuals at the ATHENA Leadership Award Program. The prestigious ATHENA International Leadership Award is presented to a woman or man, who is honored for attaining professional excellence, engaged community service and for actively assisting women in their achievement of professional excellence and leadership skills.

The Chamber is pleased to announce the following exemplary individuals as the 2021 ATHENA Honorees:

Lyndsi Alvarez, Precision Waste Solutions

Shelley Nicole Armstrong, Walden University

Krystle Renee’ Beauchamp, Parish of Caddo

Kathleen Bursley, United Way of Northwest Louisiana

Susan East, American Armature & Power Tool Repair, Inc.

Jana Freeman Forrest, BOM Bank

Von Jennings, Goodwill Industries of NorthLouisiana

Julie Gilley Milam, BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP)

Leslie Peck, SporTran

Margaret Claire Rebouche, Willis Knighton Health System

Miranda Small, Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino

Karen Soul, Ph.D., Centenary College of Louisiana

LaToria Willis Thomas, United Way of Northwest Louisiana

Keely Verges, Brentwood Hospital

Felecia Latonya Williams, My Spa My Way

Ryan Williams, Seedlinks Behavior Management

We encourage the public to join us in celebrating and honoring these outstanding business professionals from our community at the upcoming 31st Annual ATHENA Leadership Award Program, presented by Willis Knighton Health System, where one of these honorees will be named the 2021 ATHENA International Leadership Award Recipient.

The 31st Annual ATHENA Leadership Award Program will be held November 10th at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino with registration beginning promptly at 11:30 A.M.

During the event, all recommended safety guidelines will be strictly followed. This event is subject to change based on current local, state, and federal health guidelines and regulations. To register for the event, visit www.shreveportchamber.org or contact Ellie Ward at ellie@shreveportchamber.org

Since the program’s inception in 1982, more than 8,000 exemplary leaders in over 500 communities have received the prestigious ATHENA Leadership Award in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, China, Greece, India, Russia, Unite Arab Emirates and United Kingdom. By honoring exceptional leaders, the ATHENA Leadership Award Program seeks to inspire others to achieve excellence in their professional and personal lives.