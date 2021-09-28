Athlete Spotlight: Rusheon Middle School football player Arayvis Davenport

T.O. Rusheon seventh-grader Arayvis Davenport, a running back, has scored five touchdowns to help the Rams get off to a 2-0 start. We submitted a few questions to him. Rusheon assistant principal and athletic director Greg Bryant conducted the interview.

What do you like most about football? Loves running the ball and helping make the team look good. “I have fun playing football with my friends and we hope to change things at Rusheon Middle School.”

Who is you favorite NFL player and why? Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints. Likes the way he runs the ball and it inspires him to want to run the ball like him and play hard for his teammates.

What other sports do you play? “I will be trying out for basketball and maybe track.”

What do you like to do other than play sports? Likes to lift weights and stay in shape for athletics.

What is your favorite subject in school and why? “Math, because it seems to come easy right now. I know that keeping up with grades is the most important thing about being a student-athlete. I am hoping to become a well-rounded student at football player.”

