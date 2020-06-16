AT&T connecting rural Louisiana



Baton Rouge, La., June 11, 2020 — AT&T* – through its participation in the FCC’s Connect America Fund has extended high-speed Internet service to nearly 60,000 homes and businesses in rural parts of more than 45 parishes.



In the first part of 2020, we have expanded access to new services at more than 15 towers, making high-speed Internet available to even more rural customers, as we work to meet our goal of delivering access to approximately 15,000 additional locations by the end of this year.



“I appreciate these investments and the work being done to provide more access and faster internet service, especially in rural areas of Louisiana,” said State Senator Robert Mills. “The expansion of better broadband services improves the overall quality of life for the people of our state, and it helps make Louisiana more competitive in our efforts to grow and recruit businesses in all sectors of our economy.”



“By expanding the availability of this service in rural communities, AT&T is helping to level the playing field and bringing essential opportunities to rural residents and businesses,” said State Senator Katrina Jackson. “These investments are critical to the success of our communities at any time, but particularly in light of the shifting needs of businesses and consumers resulting from COVID-19.”



The service is available to locations in rural parts of the following parishes:



• Acadia

• Allen

• Avoyelles

• Beauregard

• Bienville

• Bossier

• Caddo

• Calcasieu

• Caldwell

• Cameron

• Catahoula

• Claiborne

• Concordia

• De Soto

• East Carroll

• East Feliciana • Evangeline

• Franklin

• Grant

• Jackson

• Jefferson Davis • Lincoln

• Madison

• Morehouse

• Natchitoches

• Ouachita

• Plaquemines

• Rapides

• Red River

• Richland

• Sabine

• St. Helena

• St. Landry

• St. Mary

• St. Tammany • Tangipahoa

• Tensas

• Union

• Vermilion

• Vernon

• Washington

• Webster

• West Carroll

• West Feliciana • Winn



“Being an educator and parent to a young son who has distance learning requirements for school, a high-speed connection in our home is essential,” said Shamekia Cooper of Claiborne Parish. “After asking friends in the area and getting recommendations from others through social media, I ordered fixed-wireless service from AT&T, and this connectivity has been a blessing.”



Fixed Wireless Internet delivers an internet connection with typical download speeds of 25Mbps.** The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on a customer’s home or business, creating an efficient way to deliver last-mile high-speed internet to customers living in underserved rural areas.



“Governor Edwards and our state legislature are focused on connectivity needs in Louisiana, and their efforts have positioned Louisiana to welcome investments in high-speed infrastructure,” Sonia Perez, President, AT&T Southeast States. “In that environment, we are keeping residents and businesses across Louisiana connected, and while we recognize that there is more work to be done, the continued deployment of this innovative service and the ongoing enhancement of our statewide network reflects our commitment to this state.”



In 2019 alone, AT&T added nearly 250 new cell sites to its wireless network in Louisiana to help give customers faster, more reliable wireless service. The sites included more than 70 new macro cell towers and more than 170 small cells.

