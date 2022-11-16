AT&T Expands Fiber Network in Haughton to Help Close Digital Divide in Bossier City and Surrounding Areas

Continuing our efforts to close the digital divide and connect people wherever they live and work, AT&T* is expanding our award-winning fiber network to serve more residential and small business locations across Bossier City and the surrounding area.



This week, AT&T announced new availability of AT&T Fiber in the Haughton area. These new locations are part of the continuing investments across Bossier Parish.



“These investments are vital for our area families, and we appreciate the work that AT&T is doing to connect our community,” said Haughton City Mayor, Kim Gaspard.



The expanded network will give more customers access to ultra-fast home internet speeds up to 5-Gigs. You can sign up to be notified when AT&T Fiber is available to their address through att.com/notifyme.



“High-speed connectivity is critical for businesses and residents in our community. Whether their addresses are in Bossier City or out in the Parish, this kind of modern, high-speed connectivity is critical to a stronger future with greater opportunities for our residents,” said Bossier Parish Police Juror Philip Rodgers.



AT&T is committed to connecting more Americans to reliable, high-speed broadband internet in several ways, including expanding and upgrading our network and participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month (up to $75 on qualifying Tribal lands) to reduce the cost of broadband service and can be applied to AT&T Fiber, where available. Or use it toward Access from AT&T, offering internet speeds of up to 100Mbps for $0 after the ACP benefit is appplied. After you confirm your ACP eligibility, call us at 866-986-0963 to discuss your options and order service. Be sure to have your ACP application ID handy when you call.



“We are continually working to help close the digital divide by expanding our fiber footprint and delivering ultra-fast internet that keeps residents and businesses connected,” said David Aubrey, Regional Vice President, AT&T. “We are committed to investing in the modern, high-speed network infrastructure necessary in today’s economy, and we are also committed to supporting consumers to help remove connectivity obstacles for income-eligible homes.”



AT&T Fiber, now delivering speeds of up to 5-Gigs, is truly internet that upgrades everything. Offering consumers the fastest internet paired with network reliability, AT&T Fiber supports the powerfully interconnected home, work and family life. Our straightforward pricing eliminates annual contracts, data caps, equipment fees and price increases at 12 months, for all new customers. Plus, AT&T ActiveArmor SM internet security and our next-gen Wi-Fi are included at no additional cost.



For more information and to check availability for all speed tiers of AT&T Fiber from 300 Mbps up to 5-Gigs, visit att.com/getfiber. For additional details regarding our Access from AT&T program, please check out att.com/internet/access.