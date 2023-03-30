AT&T Expands Fiber Network to Help Close Digital Divide in the Benton Area

Continuing our efforts to close the digital divide and connect people wherever they live and work, AT&T* is expanding our superfast fiber network to serve more residential and small business locations across the Benton area.

This week, AT&T announced new availability of AT&T Fiber to more than 200 customer locations in parts of Benton.

“Across the state, we continue to see progress made to close the digital divide, and this continuing work by AT&T – and the work being done by others in the private sector – helps us at the state level be even more targeted with the broadband grants to ensure those funds are reaching the unserved,” said State Senator Robert Mills.

“I applaud AT&T for extending services in more parts of Bossier Parish, and I hope that residents and small businesses in the area will take advantage of this new service availability in Benton,” said Bossier Parish Police Juror and Broadband Committee Chair Phillip Rodgers.

As AT&T continues to deploy modern, high-speed infrastructure to connect more Louisiana communities to AT&T Fiber, we have also worked closely with Bossier Parish Community College and Louisiana Community & Technical College System (LCTCS), to help support income-eligible students to obtain their Fiber-Optic Technician certification.

As high-speed internet becomes even more critical to everyday life, having a skilled fiber-optic workforce in Louisiana will be essential to helping communities expand the reach of broadband networks to help close the digital divide.

The expanded network will give more customers access to super-fast home internet speeds up to 5-Gigs.[1] You can sign up to be notified when AT&T Fiber is available to your address through att.com/notifyme.

“The availability of these services is important news for our community, and I appreciate the investments from AT&T and others in the private sector, who are working to ensure that residents and businesses in our area have access to the tremendous resources available online,” said Benton Mayor Shelly Horton.

AT&T is committed to connecting more Americans to reliable, high-speed broadband internet in several ways, including expanding and upgrading our network and participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month (up to $75 a month on qualifying Tribal lands) to reduce the cost of broadband service and can be applied to AT&T Fiber, where available. Or use it toward Access from AT&T , offering speeds up to 100Mbps for $0 after the ACP benefit is applied. After confirming ACP eligibility, those who qualify can go to att.com/getacp or call us at 866-986-0963 to sign up for service. Have your ACP application ID handy.

“We are continually working to help close the digital divide by expanding our fiber footprint and delivering ultra-fast internet that keeps residents and businesses connected,” said Levar Greenhouse, Regional Director, AT&T Louisiana. “We are committed to investing in the modern, high-speed network infrastructure necessary in today’s economy, and we are also committed to supporting consumers to help remove connectivity obstacles for income-eligible homes.”

AT&T Fiber, now delivering speeds of up to 5-Gigs, is truly internet that upgrades everything. Offering consumers consistently fast speeds2 paired with network reliability, AT&T Fiber supports the powerfully interconnected home, work and family life. Our straightforward pricing eliminates annual contracts, data caps, equipment fees and price increases at 12 months, for all new customers. Plus, AT&T ActiveArmor SM internet security and our next-gen Wi-Fi are included at no additional cost.

For more information and to check availability for all speed tiers of AT&T Fiber from 300 Mbps up to 5-Gigs, visit att.com/getfiber. For additional details regarding our Access from AT&T program, please check out att.com/access.