AT&T Expands Fiber Network to Help Close Digital Divide in the Bossier City Area

Continuing efforts to close the digital divide and connect people wherever they live and work, AT&T* is expanding our award-winning fiber network to serve more residential and small business locations across the Bossier City area.



To help announce the new AT&T availability of AT&T Fiber, the Bossier chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Waller Elementary School on Friday, May 27.



This week, AT&T announced new availability of AT&T Fiber to hundreds of additional residential and small business locations in parts of Bossier City. Customers can stay up to date on when AT&T Fiber is available to their address through att.com/notifyme.



“This kind of investment in modern, high-speed services is critical for businesses and families in Bossier City, and we appreciate the many years of investment by AT&T to keep our community connected,” said Tommy Chandler, Mayor Bossier City.



The expanded network will give more residents and businesses in parts of neighborhoods just east of the intersection of Patricia Dr and Airline Dr access to ultra-fast home internet speeds. The residents in these areas are among many across Bossier City where AT&T Fiber is currently available.



AT&T is committed to connecting more Americans to reliable, high-speed broadband internet in several ways, including expanding and upgrading our network and participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).



The ACP provides eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month and up to $75 on qualifying Tribal lands to reduce the cost of broadband service and can be applied to all our AT&T Fiber speed tiers.