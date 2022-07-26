AT&T Fiber Expansion in Louisiana

In partnership with the State, AT&T will undertake a $19 million project to deploy fiber to nearly 9,800 homes and small businesses across the 13 parishes listed below. The technology delivered to these locations will be high-speed fiber optics, capable of symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigs per second. For eligible low-income families, they can receive 100 Mbps service for free when they bundle Access from AT&T with the federal Affordable Connectivity Program benefit.

Beauregard

Bienville

Calcasieu

East Feliciana

Morehouse

Orleans

Plaquemines

Richland

Tensas

Union

Washington

Webster

West Baton Rouge