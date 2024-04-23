Attempted Murder Suspect Booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility

Lorison Johnson, 39, was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility on April 22nd after being

treated and released from a Shreveport hospital. Johnson is the suspect who attempted to run over BSO

deputies on Saturday, April 20th, in the 3100 block of Jamerson Road in Haughton.



Johnson sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries as a result of the incident and was treated at

Ochsner’s LSU Hospital in Shreveport. Upon his release, Johnson was booked on the following charges: