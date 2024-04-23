Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Attempted Murder Suspect Booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility

by BPT Staff
Lorison Johnson, 39, was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility on April 22nd after being
treated and released from a Shreveport hospital. Johnson is the suspect who attempted to run over BSO
deputies on Saturday, April 20th, in the 3100 block of Jamerson Road in Haughton.

Johnson sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries as a result of the incident and was treated at
Ochsner’s LSU Hospital in Shreveport. Upon his release, Johnson was booked on the following charges:

  • 2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder
  • 2 counts of Aggravated Assault
  • 1 count of Simple Burglary
  • 1 count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
  • 1 count of Resisting an Officer
  • 1 count of Resisting an Officer with Force/Violence
  • 1 count of Improper Telephone Communication
  • Johnson’s bond has been set at $1,897,500.00. BSO detectives are still investigating the incident and more
    charges could be forthcoming.

