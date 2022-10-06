Attendee Experience Gets an Upgrade at Brookshire Grocery Arena

Fans attending events at Brookshire Grocery Arena will soon notice upgrades

and a new parking program, with more to come. Beginning October 7th for the Luke Bryan

Concert, Arena parking will cost $12 and can easily be paid for via the ParkMobile App,

scanning the QR code, or texting the number that is found on signage throughout the arena’s

parking lots. This is the second cashless installation of technology at the arena, following their

cashless migration for all concessions within the arena.



“Our goal is to keep Brookshire Grocery Arena the crown jewel of NWLA, which requires an

investment in physical upgrades as well as technology,” says Rebecca Bonnevier, ASM Global

General Manager. “Revenues collected for parking will be used to fund arena operations, as

well as future capital improvements.”

Some projects planned will enable faster services at concessions, Grab & Go Concessions, In-

seat Ordering, and Enhanced Bars to name a few. Other upgrades planned include cellular boosters to improve customers’ ability to post online and make calls during sold out events.



“The newest addition of a fully automated parking operation is the first of its kind for Arenas in

the United States,” says Bonnevier. “Our parking technology partner, ParkHub, set up the fully

automated cashless parking operation utilizing cameras to collect license plate data, which

allows visitors to simply park, pay, and enter the event, with no gate attendant to slow down

traffic.”



Those not wanting to park in the arena parking lots can be dropped off and picked up at the

Coca Cola Ride Share Tent, located in Lot C (labeled “FRESH”), just south on Brookshire Arena

Drive. Vehicles will not be permitted to park in the street or on grassy areas.



Over the last few years, the Brookshire Grocery Arena has seen over $13 Million in

improvements, including new seating, new bars & concessions, a new roof, parking lot

enhancements, and more. Currently, the arena is undergoing a massive $1.4 million dollar

upgrade which includes caulking all concrete joints and sealing the exterior for

weatherproofing.

The Brookshire Grocery Arena is a 14,000-seat multi-purpose arena that is host to events like

the upcoming Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown concerts, the RCA Rodeo, LHSAA State

wrestling as well as other first-class events.



