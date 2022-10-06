Attendee Experience Gets an Upgrade at Brookshire Grocery Arena

Fans attending events at Brookshire Grocery Arena will soon notice upgrades
and a new parking program, with more to come. Beginning October 7th for the Luke Bryan
Concert, Arena parking will cost $12 and can easily be paid for via the ParkMobile App,
scanning the QR code, or texting the number that is found on signage throughout the arena’s
parking lots. This is the second cashless installation of technology at the arena, following their
cashless migration for all concessions within the arena.
“Our goal is to keep Brookshire Grocery Arena the crown jewel of NWLA, which requires an
investment in physical upgrades as well as technology,” says Rebecca Bonnevier, ASM Global
General Manager. “Revenues collected for parking will be used to fund arena operations, as
well as future capital improvements.”
Some projects planned will enable faster services at concessions, Grab & Go Concessions, In-
seat Ordering, and Enhanced Bars to name a few. Other upgrades planned include cellular boosters to improve customers’ ability to post online and make calls during sold out events.
“The newest addition of a fully automated parking operation is the first of its kind for Arenas in
the United States,” says Bonnevier. “Our parking technology partner, ParkHub, set up the fully
automated cashless parking operation utilizing cameras to collect license plate data, which
allows visitors to simply park, pay, and enter the event, with no gate attendant to slow down
traffic.”
Those not wanting to park in the arena parking lots can be dropped off and picked up at the
Coca Cola Ride Share Tent, located in Lot C (labeled “FRESH”), just south on Brookshire Arena
Drive. Vehicles will not be permitted to park in the street or on grassy areas.
Over the last few years, the Brookshire Grocery Arena has seen over $13 Million in
improvements, including new seating, new bars & concessions, a new roof, parking lot
enhancements, and more. Currently, the arena is undergoing a massive $1.4 million dollar
upgrade which includes caulking all concrete joints and sealing the exterior for
weatherproofing.
The Brookshire Grocery Arena is a 14,000-seat multi-purpose arena that is host to events like
the upcoming Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown concerts, the RCA Rodeo, LHSAA State
wrestling as well as other first-class events.
About ASM
ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the
global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored
solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners.
The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than
350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention, and exhibition
centers, and performing arts venues Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and
Twitter. asmglobal.com
About ParkHub
ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North
America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay
for parking on their mobile devices. In 2021, ParkMobile became part of the Swedish-based
EasyPark Group. The company’s technology is used in thousands of locations across the
country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. For
more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.