Attention all first responders who serve and protect Bossier Parish

As a way for saying ” thank you for your service”, to the brave men and women who serve and protect us daily. A free fish fry lunch will be served on Wednesday, March 22, between 11am to 1pm at the Bossier City fire training facility on Stockwell Road.



You may eat there are carry out.



If you are not in uniform, please present your badge or first responder identification.



This event is being sponsored by John Digilormo of Twin City Exterminating, Bossier City Marshal Jim Whitman, Bossier City Councilman Vince Maggio and Dr. Banda.



Drinks will be provided by Robert Berry.



Matt Lauterbach and his crew will be helping fry the food.