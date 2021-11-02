Attorney General Jeff Landry announces new effort in fight against opioid epidemic

Local government officials stood with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry today during a news conference at the Bossier Council on Aging as he announced the distribution of drug deactivation packs.



“What we’re here to do today is talk about a program that started a few years ago. Back when I became Attorney General back in 2016, one of the things that we prioritized was the opioid epidemic,” Landry said.



“What we found is that 60% of opioid addicts start their addiction with someone else’s prescription,” he added.

The new deactivation packs will be distributed via Meals on Wheels through the Bossier Council on Aging.



“These pouches are easy. You open it up, you pour the medication in, and you pour some water in it, and it immediately disposes it. It renders those opioids useless. Then you can throw it in the trash,” said Landry.



Following Landry’s speech, Tamara Crane, executive director at the Bossier Council on Aging, addressed the audience with her remarks on the importance of proper disposal of opioid medications and educating senior citizens.



“It is so important that we train and educate our seniors on how to properly disposes of those medications. That’s were these med packs are going to come in so handy,” Crane said.



“These packs are going out to over 300 seniors today. If they need to know how to get more, we have extras on hand. We want to take this fight on opioid abuse seriously. Because we don’t want the crime and things that follow that in our parish or community,” she added.