Audrey J. Robinson

Bossier City, LA – Audrey J. Robinson of Bossier City passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on May 4, 2019 at the age of 98. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 11, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Haughton, LA.

Born in Bienville, LA on April 18, 1921, Audrey lived in Bossier City for almost 70 years. She was a deeply devoted wife and mother, always putting her family first. She had many friendships that endured through the years.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Stephen H. Robinson, sister Sue Thompson, brothers Jimmy Jordan and Joe Jordan. She is survived by her son Joseph and wife Rose Lee, daughter Susan and husband Rafael, daughter Stephanie, and five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, four special nieces and nephews, and devoted friend Freddie Cherry.

Audrey and her husband, Stephen, were among the earliest members of First United Methodist Church of Bossier City. She was a member of the Parker Sunday School class, served on various church committees and actively participated in adult ministries.

For many years Audrey was a proud member of the Silver Foxes exercise group. She was also a long-time member of the Bossier City Mothers Club, Chapter 11.

Those who were privileged to know Audrey were blessed by her quick wit, ever-present smile and her sweet spirit.

Memorials to honor Audrey’s life may be sent to First United Methodist Church of Bossier City, 201 John Wesley Blvd., Bossier City, 71112.