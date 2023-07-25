August 1 Deadline Set for Homeowners Recovering from the Hurricanes and Storms of 2021 to Complete the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program Survey

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Office of Community Development announced that homeowners impacted by Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Ida and the May 2021 Severe Storms have until August 1 to complete the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program survey. Homeowners must submit a survey by the deadline in order to be considered for recovery assistance from the program.

The survey can be completed online at restore.la.gov using a smartphone, tablet or computer, or by calling 866.735.2001 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Homeowners in need of in-person assistance with the survey can visit restore.la.gov/events for a list of mobile support locations.

“With the deadline just days away, all impacted homeowners who have not taken the survey are urged to act as soon as possible and complete it before Aug. 1. Even if you don’t think you may qualify, don’t miss this important opportunity to find out if you can get help with your recovery process,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Our team is working to ensure that every eligible homeowner who meets the requirements for assistance can get it, but you must take this critical first step and complete the brief survey in order to get the help that is available. The time to act is now.”

The Restore Louisiana program is a federally funded, state-administered program providing grant funding to homeowners affected by Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida and the May 2021 Severe Storms to help with home repair, reconstruction and/or reimbursement for completed repairs.

All affected homeowners are encouraged to complete the brief survey by Aug. 1, even if they do not believe they will qualify for assistance or have already completed their repairs. Homeowners who have previously submitted a program survey do not need to submit another one.

After completing the survey, the program will invite homeowners who meet program-phasing criteria to submit a full application after an environmental review is completed on the property.

To be eligible for program assistance, homeowners must meet the following requirements:

Homeowner owned and occupied the home at the time of disaster and maintains ownership through the program’s final project inspection;

Damaged address was the applicant’s primary residence at the time of disaster and is located in one of the 47 disaster-declared parishes; and



Home must be an eligible structural type as determined by the program, including single-family homes, owner-occupied duplexes, mobile homes and condominiums.



The program also expanded the criteria for homeowners to qualify for assistance, lowering the FEMA-determined damage threshold to $3,000 from $5,000 and raising the allowable maximum of insurance proceeds received to $50,000 from $25,000, allowing the program to serve more homeowners.

Since the program’s launch in February 2022, more than 33,500 homeowners have completed the survey with 10,975 invited to submit an application. The program has offered more than $266.2 million in funding to over 3,310 eligible homeowners.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Louisiana Office of Community Development. For more information, visit restore.la.gov.