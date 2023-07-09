Funeral services for Aurora “Aury” Julietta Benitez Flores will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 425 McCormick St., Bossier City, Louisiana. A Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Monday, Jully 10, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Officiating the service will be Father Fidel Mondragon.



Aurora was born on March 1, 2020, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Yuliana Michelle Gutierrez-Barrera and Juan Pablo Flores Benitez, entered into rest on Sunday, July 2, 2023.



Our daughter, Aurora, was the light of our lives and brightened the hearts all who knew her. She was my best friend. My singing/dance partner. She was my sun on a rainy day and most definitely would make me laugh when I was down. She was always smiling and laughing, and the life of the party! She was my everything. When she left this world a piece of me went with her. She was the most beautiful thing I have ever seen and had the most amazing smile. She was such a daddy’s girl. There was never a boring moment, she was my sassy girl and boy was she sassy!!! She had eyes that I could stare at for hours because they were so stunning. My daughter was so so funny and most importantly my daughter loved her brothers very much. We may not have had much time with her but I thank God for every second. Aurora was so loved and we made a beautiful resilient super loving but tough little girl. I loved her with every bone in my body from the moment I found out I was expecting her. I know you are resting and in a better place my darling and I will console myself with the fact that we will be together again one day. Not now because mama has to stay behind and be strong for your brothers and daddy but one day we will be together again I promise. Until then my sweet angel rest in eternal paradise we love you and miss you dearly.



She is preceded in death by great-grandmother, Teresa Juventina Heredia Ortiz and great-grandfathers, Gabriel Gutierrez Salinas and Julian Barrera Martinez. Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Yuliana Michelle Gutierrez-Barrera; father, Juan Pablo Flores Benitez; brothers, Juan Pablo Flores Benitez, Jr. and Christopher Jacob Flores Benitez; grandmother, Martha Barrera; grandfather, Miguel Gutierrez; uncle, Miguel Gutierrez, Jr.; uncles, Julian Gutierrez and Gabriel Gutierrez and aunt, Marthita Gutierrez.