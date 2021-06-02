Authorities Identify Body From Lake Bistineau

Bossier deputies recovered a body from Lake Bistineau just after 7 a.m. following an overnight search from them and other first responders at the Lake Bistineau Spillway on the Highway 154 bridge.

The body has been identified as 15-year-old Hayden “Lane” Mangum. He was a student and athlete at Calvary Baptist Academy. Mangum just finished his sophomore year at Calvary in Shreveport

Mangum and 16-year-old Cade Bedgood had been fishing near the spillway at the Lake Bistineau bridge on Highway 154 about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Bedgood made it safely.

A call came in around 4 p.m. Tuesday about two teenage boys who were involved in a boating accident near the dam at the Lake Bistineau bridge on Highway 154. The boys had been fishing when their boat capsized. One of the teens made it safely out of the water, while the other one didn’t.



BSO Patrol deputies, Marine Patrol, and Drone unit quickly deployed to the area to begin their search, joined by South Bossier Fire, La. Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries, Bossier Parish EMS, and Bienville Parish Fire & Sheriff’s Office as they searched for the missing teen. Other boaters and supporters also offered their help.









