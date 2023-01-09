Autism Indicator Now Available on Louisiana Identification Cards

Eligible residents can now request to have an “Autism” indicator added to their Louisiana identification card. Qualified applicants include any person diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder by a qualified medical or mental health professional. The autism indicator will appear under the customer’s picture on the identification card.

The autism indicator is optional and can be removed from a credential at any time, as requested by the applicant. The “Autism” designation can also be displayed on any class driver’s license, including a Temporary Instructional Permit (TIP), but may not be placed on Class H (Handicap Identification Card) credentials. Applicable fees are required for processing if adding or removing the Autism indicator.

Applicants must provide one of the following documents to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles in order to have the designation added:

· Medical Examiner’s Certification of Autism Spectrum Disorder form completed by the medical or mental health professional.

· A statement from a qualified mental health professional licensed in Louisiana or any other state or territory of the United States verifying the applicant’s disability.