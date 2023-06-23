Automatic SNAP Replacement Benefits Approved for Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto Parishes Following Storms and Power Outages

Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto parishes will automatically have a portion of their June benefits replaced following the severe storms that struck North Louisiana June 16, as a result of approval of a waiver from the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS).

Under a second FNS waiver, SNAP recipients in 18 other affected parishes may also apply for replacement benefits by July 17.

“USDA has been working closely with our partners at Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services to ensure affected families can receive some needed relief from the recent severe storms,” said USDA FNS Southwest Regional Administrator Bill Ludwig. “The waivers can help ease the burden and aid in Louisianans’ recovery by providing additional time to report losses or replacement depending on the Parish.”

DCFS Secretary Terri Ricks said, “We are so grateful for our partners at USDA FNS, especially Regional Administrator Bill Ludwig and staff, who are always responsive to the needs of Louisiana. These waivers allow us to more efficiently and effectively support our neighbors who lost food as a result of the power outages following the storms.”

One waiver allows DCFS to automatically replace 60 percent of a household’s June benefits in three parishes – Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto – because more than half of residents there lost power for 24 hours or more, based on data from the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC). The approval waives a regulation that typically requires a household to submit a written request for replacement benefits due to power outages and other disruptions. DCFS expects to issue the automatic replacement benefits by Friday, June 30, 2023. There are about 32,974 SNAP households in the three parishes. The estimated amount of replacements is $8,564,647.

Based on LPSC data, there were no other parishes with widespread, sustained outages to meet the required threshold for automatic mass replacements. SNAP recipients in other impacted parishes who lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to a power outage of 24 straight hours or more can request replacement benefits by submitting a completed and signed SNAP 38 form to DCFS. Those parishes are Bienville, Caldwell, Claiborne, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Richland, Tensas, Union, Webster, West Carroll and Winn.

SNAP recipients in Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto parishes whose food losses exceeded 60% of their monthly benefit amount may request replacement of their full loss amount (up to their total monthly allotment) by submitting a completed and signed SNAP 38 form.

While residents typically have 10 days to report food loss, the USDA FNS has approved DCFS’s request and granted households in the 21 affected parishes an extension of an additional 20 days to verify their power outage and report their loss. The deadline to submit all information to DCFS is Monday, July 17, 2023.

SNAP clients may need to provide documentation from their utility company to verify their power outage. Because this can take time, residents are advised to request their verification documents as soon as possible.

More information, including online and printable SNAP 38 forms, can be found at http://dcfs.la/rb616.