Averitt honors Shreveport-area associate for 25 years of service

Averitt Express recently honored associate Dan Zecca of Haughton for 25 years of service.

He is one of the more than 1,300 active Averitt associates who are members of the company’s “Over 20 Team,” an exclusive group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt.

Averitt’s Shreveport-area facility is located at 8050 Greenwood Road.

Serving shippers for over 50 years, Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach to 100+ countries. Averitt’s LTL, Truckload, Dedicated, Distribution & Fulfillment, and Integrated services provide shippers access to a wide array of services and customized solutions that cover every link in the supply chain. Together, these services and technology offerings provide “The Power of One” to shippers, allowing them access to multiple transportation solutions from a single provider. Averitt’s 9,000+ associates are dedicated to delivering the most reliable services within the industry, and to promoting a company culture that is centered around people, communities and giving back. For more information, call 1-800-AVERITT (283-7488) or visit AverittExpress.com.