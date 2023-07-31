AWARD WINNING LOCAL CULINARIAN GAINING GROUND IN NATIONAL CHEF COMPETITION, NEEDS COMMUNITY VOTES NOW TO MAKE NEXT ROUND

Local area culinarian and foodservice entrepreneur Cindy Gleason Johnson

has been recognized by the John Beard Foundation as a quarterfinalist in celebrity chef Carla Hall’s

national Favorite Chef competition. She is asking the local community to help her get to the next

round by sending in their votes by Thursday, August 3 to help strengthen her position and ultimately bring home the win.



Johnson, Founder and CEO of catering operation Southern Faire, has repeatedly achieved winning

and finalist status in regional competitions, including Louisiana Food Prize, Southern University’s

Gentlemen’s Cooking Classic, and Great Raft Cupcake Competition. She has been steadily gaining in

the Favorite Chef competition since June this year to reach the quarter-final round, which

represents the top 1% of all chefs in the competition.



“The community has really been rallying around me, including support from friends and family and

even people I don’t know around the country,” said Johnson.



Winners are based on numbers of votes cast by the public. Voters can send in votes for free

every day until August 3 at 7pm on Facebook at:



https://favchef.com/2023/cindy-gleason-johnson



Additionally, tax-deductible “Champion Votes” can also be purchased at any time to boost the votes

for your favorite chef competitor while benefitting the James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit that

aims to create a more equitable and sustainable future in the restaurant industry.



The competition requires popular votes to push competitors through to the next round. Johnson will

need to receive the top number of votes in her quarter-finalist group, to get her to the semi-finals,

and, ultimately, the finals.



The finalists are competing for a feature in Taste of Home Magazine and a $25,000 grand prize, plus a one-of-a-kind cooking experience with renowned Chef Carla Hall of TV show “The Chew” fame.