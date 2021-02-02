B-52 Bombers arrive at Andersen AFB for Bomber Task Force Deployment

By 1st Lt. Denise C. Guiao-Corpuz, Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — Four U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers returned to the Indo-Pacific region Jan. 28 for a Bomber Task Force deployment, conducting operations out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

The bombers, from the 96th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale AFB, La., deployed in support of Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with allies, partners and joint forces. These strategic deterrence missions reinforce the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Deploying as a Bomber Task Force exercises our ability to produce agile, combat power in any location we are needed,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Duff, 96th Bomb Squadron commander. “Our strategic bomber missions demonstrate our always-ready global strike capability. We remain ready to deploy to reach anywhere in the world at any time.”

U.S. Strategic Command units regularly conduct training with and in support of the Geographic Combatant Commands. USSTRATCOM Bomber Task Force missions help maintain global stability and security while enabling units to become familiar with operations in different regions.

“Bomber Task Force deployments also provide our Airmen opportunities to train and work with our allies and partners in realistic, joint coalition operations and exercises,” said Duff. “It ensures that we continue to maintain the highest level of proficiency and readiness.”

Strategic bomber missions validate the credibility of our forces to address a diverse and complex global security environment.

Airmen and B-52H Stratofortress bombers last deployed from Barksdale AFB to Guam in December 2018 in support of BTF operations.