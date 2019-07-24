BAC call for digital artists for DigiFest South competition

The Bossier Arts Council announces a Call for Digital Artists for the annual DigiFest South Art Show Competition. DigiFest is aimed at showcasing a variety of digital art genres made possible by the latest technologies. Entries will be on display in a traveling digital gallery show from Digifest South, LSUS, and BPCC.

Categories Include:

Digital Photography

Graphics (3D Renderings, Illustrations, Photoshop, Web Desig, Logos, Advertisements, Posters, etc).

Requirements:

There will be an entry fee of $10 per submission. (Fee is waived for students/military with valid ID only). Limit of two submissions.

All artworks must be digitally submitted by Tues. Aug 27th at 4pm 1

Award Categories: Winners in each category will receive $100 in cash and prizes.

Digital Photography Winner

Graphics Winner (3D Renderings, Illustrations, Photoshop, Web Design, Logos, Advertisements, Posters, etc).

Those interested in learning more can call 318-741-8310 or visit www.bossierarts.org. Click here to download the application.

All artworks must be original. Please note that the BAC reserves the right to refuse any submission for any reason at any time. Please be aware that this event is an Education Initiative of the BAC and therefore students will be in attendance.