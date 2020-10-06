“Back the Badge” Appreciation Lunch at Ranchland

Law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel from our area are invited to the “Back the Badge” first responders appreciation lunch at Ranchland Uniforms on Oct. 12 from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ranchland has hosted this event over the past few years, and it’s their way of saying ‘thanks’ to the men and women who keep us safe. A sack lunch will be catered by McAlister’s Deli, and there will be fabulous door prizes.



“Having the trust and backing of the folks we serve each and every day is critical to our efforts to provide public safety,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “We are so appreciative of those who pray for us, and we are certainly grateful for Ranchland and others who show their appreciation to our outstanding team of men and women serving at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and other first responders in our area.”

SKY Vacuum Services is also presenting the event.