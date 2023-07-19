“Back to School Bash” Free School Supply Kit Giveaway

SporTran, Healthy Blue Louisiana, and SPAR are hosting a public back to
school event Saturday, July 22, 2023. Attendees may visit with community vendors, enjoy
free snow cones, and pick up limited free school supply kits and backpacks given away on a
first come, first served basis. Children must be present and accompanied by an adult to
receive their supply kit.
“Back to School time can be hectic and expensive for parents,” states SporTran CEO Dinero’
Washington. “We love partnering with Healthy Blue and SPAR for this event. Money does
not stretch as far as it used to. Our goal is to make the transition from summer to school
easier for those in our community who need help.”
“Being prepared to go back to school with needed school supplies can have a direct impact
on children’s overall health,” said Dr. Christy Valentine Theard, President of Healthy Blue
Louisiana. “It can help improve their grades, creativity and attitude toward learning, but it
can also place a stressful financial burden on families who struggle to come up with the
hundreds of dollars it costs to send a child to school each year. To reduce some of this
stress and help children thrive in school, Healthy Blue hosts and participates in dozens of
annual school supply distribution events and resource fairs. We are grateful that SporTran is
aligned in our mission to improve the lives of children, and we look forward to once again
connecting families with the resources children need to succeed in life.”
Who: Healthy Blue, SporTran, & SPAR
WHAT: Drive-Thru “Back to School Bash & School Supply Kit Giveaway”
WHEN: Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 9 AM until 11 AM
WHERE: Hattie Perry Recreation Center at 4300 Ledbetter in Shreveport