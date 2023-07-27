Back to School Bash Provides Supplies, Resources to Area Students

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is hosting a Back to School Bash at its St. Mary Medical Center location on Saturday, August 5. Attendees will receive a free backpack and school supplies, while supplies last. The event will be held 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center, 911 Margaret Place, Shreveport, LA 71101.

In addition to backpacks and school supplies, several local agencies will be on hand providing information and resources to families. Among these are child safety seat checks, immunization records, school stress relief, mental health for children and healthy after school snack ideas with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s Kids in the Kitchen program. Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center, Child First, Humana Health and other organizations will also be in attendance.

A child must be present to receive a backpack and each school-aged child in attendance will receive a backpack and supplies. Email Bonnie Hughes at bonnie.hughes@ochsnerlsuhs.org with any questions.