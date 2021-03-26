BACKYARD BIRDING WORKSHOP SET FOR MARCH 29 IN BOSSIER CITY Workshop Features Purple Martins and Hummingbirds

Bossier City, Louisiana, March 9, 2021 –A free “Backyard Birding” workshop will be offered on March 29, 2021, at the History Center adjacent to the Bossier Central Library in Bossier City, Louisiana. Author and wildlife biologist David Moreland will share information on how to attract purple martins and hummingbirds to your yard, migration patterns and habitat, feeders, and much more. This workshop is sponsored by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Trailblazer RC&D.



There is no charge to attend the workshop. Doors will open at the History Center, 2206 Beckett Street, Bossier City, Louisiana, on March 29, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. The workshop will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m. To register to attend, call or text (318) 237-8350 and provide your contact information and the name of the workshop you would like to attend. Persons with disabilities who anticipate needing reasonable accommodations or who have questions about physical access may contact Trailblazer RC&D at (318) 255-3554 or ceo@trailblazer.org prior to the meeting or event.



This workshop will be conducted in accordance with Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines, and attendees will be encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. If you are not feeling well or you have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home.



This presentation is made possible by the support of these partners and sponsors: ENABLE Midstream Partners; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC; Burnham Construction, Inc.; Bossier Parish Police Jury; USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; and Trailblazer RC&D.



Trailblazer RC&D is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership, coordination, partnership development, and technical assistance projects to encourage strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and a healthy environment.