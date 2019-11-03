BAFB building to be named for dePyssler

MSG Building to be renamed for veteran due to his support for airmen

A building on base at Barksdale will be named in honor of a retired airman who has helped countless airmen and their families.

The Mission Support Group Building T-4400 will be named the “The dePyssler Mission Support Group (MSG) Building” in honor of Colonel Steve dePyssler, USAF Retired.

This building is one of the few buildings in the entire branch named after a living veteran. Col. dePyssler provided 45 years of volunteer service by helping active duty members, dependents, retirees, widows and veterans at Barksdale Air Force Base.

A dedication ceremony of the building is scheduled to take place Nov. 8.

In addition, the dePyssler MSG Scholarship fund was established.

“The building is being named after me. So, because of that, I decided to give something in return and establish the dePyssler MSG Scholarship fund that will last forever,” dePyssler said.

The dePyssler family donated $50,000 toward this scholarship fund; the goal is $100,000. The fund will continue to grow with 3% going to the MSG fund with the remaining amount going to the principal, so the fund will continue to grow with any percentage over 3% going to build a larger fund. The fund is administered by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana.

Annual scholarships will be awarded to active duty military members who are stationed at Barksdale AFB.

“The base is only involved with telling us who they want the scholarships to go to,” said dePyssler.

In 2006, dePyssler initiated a similar fund for the Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Bossier City. His initial investment of $50,000 has now paid out $195,650 to the home and $230,780 is in the trust.

“I expect the dePyssler MSG Scholarship fund to do even better than the veteran’s home,” said dePyssler.

Col. dePyssler has worked with the state legislatures to develop the Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal and other legislators. He has also played a vital part in the development of the Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home, the War Memorial at the Bossier City Civic Center, and the Purple Heart Stamp. He is devoted to the Ark-La-Tex Military Officers Association of American Chapter Scholarship Fund and editor of two military and retiree newspapers.

Col. dePyssler was born in Chicago, Ill. on July 21, 1919. He served 38 years of active-duty service, and is the only known American to have served in four wars.