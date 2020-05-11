BAFB commander extends public health emergency declaration

Staff Report

Barksdale Air Force Base is extending its public health emergency declaration into August, according to 2d Bomb Wing Commander Col. Michael Miller.

“On 17 March 2020, in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 and based on a preliminary investigation and the recommendations from my Public Health Emergency Officer (PHEO), I declared a public health emergency,” Miller wrote in a declaration. “That declaration was renewed on 16 April 2020 and is set to expire on 16 May 2020. Further investigation and recommendations from my PHEO indicate the need to further renew the Declaration of a PHE for 90 days. As such, I am renewing the Declaration of PHE until 6 August 2020, at which time it will automatically terminate unless it is renewed and re-reported, or terminated sooner by myself or a senior commander in the chain of command.”

As a result of the continued emergency, the PHEO may continue to issue guidance that affects the installation personnel and property, and other individuals working, residing, or visiting this installation (e.g. closing base facilities, restricting movement, or implementing quarantine or isolation for select individuals).

“The 2d Bomb Wing and the PHEO will continue to coordinate activities and share information with state, local, tribal, and territorial officials responsible for public health and public safety to ensure our response is appropriate for the public health emergency,” Miller wrote. “Shared information may include personally identifiable health information only to the extent necessary to protect the public health and safety.”

In addition, the rules set forth by Miller will be strictly enforced.

“Any person who refuses to obey or otherwise violates an order during this declared public health emergency will be detained,” he wrote. “Those not subject to military law will be detained until civil authorities can respond. Violators of procedures, protocols, provisions, and/or orders issued in conjunction with this public health emergency may be charged with a crime under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and/or under United States Code, Section 271. Pursuant to 42 U.S.C. $ 271, violators are subject to a fine up to $1,000 or imprisonment for not more than one year, or both.”