Tuesday, April 9, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Ban on cellphones in public schools gets Senate approval

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

BY: ALLISON ALLSOPThe Louisiana Illuminator

The Louisiana Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday that would prohibit students from using their phones during the school day.

Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, authored Senate Bill 207 to keep students from using cellphones in the classroom. The bill specifically prohibits students from having cellphones “on his person” throughout the school day.

It further states that any student who chooses to bring a phone onto campus must have it “turned off and properly stowed away” or be “prohibited from being turned on and used” during the school day.

School leaders already have the authority to make this policy and enforce it, but Mizell said in a committee meeting they are not. She called her bill the “backup” that systems need to implement this type of rule.

“We’re allowing the schools to say, ‘Blame it on the state, blame it on Sen. Mizell,” she said.

Sen. Katrina Jackson-Andrews, D-Monroe, supports the bill. She told senators a school in her district struggled to ban cellphones when students and their parents pushed back hard against it.

School system leaders are also against the proposal because it will force them to review and rewrite their policy, said Michael Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.

“It’s amazing to me, we come to this building and we can acknowledge a problem, but we’re going to find a reason to keep ignoring the problem,” Mizell said to opponents of the bill in committee.

Her bill is now headed to the House.

You may also like

The Red River Waterway Commission Planning New Recreation Area in North Caddo Parish

UNITED WAY’S RASHIDA DAWSON IS APPOINTED COMMUNITY ADVISORY COUNCIL MEMBER FOR FEDERAL RESERVE...

Storm Update #2 – SWEPCO Crews Working to Restore Power

04-10-2024 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition

SHREVEPORT FARMERS’ MARKET OPENS JUNE 1 ST FOR 38TH SUMMER SEASON

Storm Update #1 – Preliminary damage assessment underway

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Recent Articles

UNITED WAY’S RASHIDA DAWSON IS APPOINTED COMMUNITY ADVISORY COUNCIL MEMBER FOR FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF DALLAS
Storm Update #2 – SWEPCO Crews Working to Restore Power
04-10-2024 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition

Featured

The Red River Waterway Commission Planning New Recreation Area in North Caddo Parish
UNITED WAY’S RASHIDA DAWSON IS APPOINTED COMMUNITY ADVISORY COUNCIL MEMBER FOR FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF DALLAS
Storm Update #2 – SWEPCO Crews Working to Restore Power
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign