BancorpSouth Announces Pink Card Donation to Feist-Weiller Cancer Center

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) announced that Feist-Weiller Cancer Center is the recipient of a $2,500 donation from BancorpSouth’s Pink Card debit card program.



BancorpSouth’s Pink Card program is designed to support breast cancer awareness by donating a portion of purchase transactions from activated Pink Cards to local organizations that support breast cancer research and awareness. Each year, the bank selects nonprofit breast cancer centers (or breast cancer support centers) across its footprint.

Organizations must meet certain nomination requirements to receive the donation



“This cancer center offers treatment options and clinical trials that aren’t available anywhere else in our area,” said Adam Sistrunk, BancorpSouth president – Northwest Louisiana division. “BancorpSouth is proud to help make a difference for anyone fighting breast cancer.”



Feist-Weiller Cancer Center engages in multidisciplinary cancer research, provides patients cutting-edge treatment with access to national cancer clinical trials and educates both physicians and the community about the prevention, treatment and the science of cancer. Feist-Weiller also offers a mobile screening unit that provides health screenings and free breast cancer screenings in all areas of the community so those who do not have transportation can receive quality wellness exams.



About BancorpSouth BankBancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $28 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 315 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; “Like” us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.