Services to celebrate the life of Barbara Ann Fortenberry, 78, will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Barbara was born on May 8, 1943, in Detroit, MI to parents, Adam and Eva Mathias and passed away on August 10, 2021.



She was a sweet lady with a passion for people. In earlier days, when she was able, she loved to spend time with her friends shopping, eating out, and going to the movies. Barbara was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking for others. She also enjoyed perusing Facebook, reuniting with old friends and making new ones.



Barbara attended Business College and was employed for many years as a bookkeeper. She put her education to work at CELT Oil Company and later went in to medical billing, working for several local doctors and finally retiring from Schumpert Medical Center at the young age of seventy.



Mrs. Fortenberry is preceded in death by her husband, Karl Fortenberry, Sr.; sisters, Liz Schaff and Jeanette Koonce; and her parents. She is survived by her son, Karl Fortenberry, Jr.; daughters, Debbie Coleman and Sheri Breland and husband Jonathan; sister, Evaughn Powell; brother, Adam Mathias and wife Darlene; grandchildren, April Carpenter, Emily Jolie, Corey and Olivia Coleman; and great-grandchildren, Mason and Bella Jolie, Will and Luke Elrod, and two on the way.



