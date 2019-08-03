Barbara Eznack Rushing Cresong

Benton, LA – Funeral services for Barbara Eznack Rushing Cresong, 90, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Cyrus Robinson. Interment will be private. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m.

There is another Angel around the throne today. Barbara Cresong entered this world on May 31, 1929 and ran into the arms of our Lord on July 29, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Henry and Lillian Eznack; brothers, Royce, David and J.W.; sister, Ruby; son, Leland; first husband, Lee Rushing and second husband, Gerald Cresong.

Barbara is survived by her son, Lloyd Rushing and his wife, Debra; daughter, Lora Sumrall and husband, Byron; daughter, Wava Rushing; four grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Special thanks to Martin Family Services, Easter Seals, Ruthie Myles, Southern Care Hospice and Stephanie Johnson Brown, Dr. Kennedy Lim and over the years, caregivers, Symone Smith, Melissa Johnson, Shannon McKinney, Theresa Barnett and her last two Angels who cared for her, Ashanti Ford and Marissa Washington.

Honoring Barbara as pallbearers will be Byron Sumrall, Meco Wallace, David Brown, Cyrus Robinson, Buddy Eznack and Paul Smith.

Alzheimer’s no more my Mama.