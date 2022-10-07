Barbara Jean Holcomb

Barbara Jean Holcomb went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022 at the age of 84. She died peacefully at home with Becky by her side. A memorial service will be held at Missionary Baptist in Sibley, LA on Sunday, October 16 at 4 pm. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dan Claude and Alice Murphy Hillidge; Husband, William Owen Holcomb, Sr.; Brothers, Jefferson Daniel Hillidge and Scotty Wayne Hillidge; Sister, Lila Ann Tharpe Walker.



Left to cherish her memory is son, Owen William “Buddy” Holcomb, Jr. and wife Emily; Grandsons, Leo and Charles Holcomb; Sister-in-law, Billie Holcomb Knight; Nieces like daughters, Becky Swain and Bonnie Blake; Nephews and extended family and friends.



Barbara was born on February 5, 1938. She lived in Sibley, LA most of her life. She was a graduate of Sibley High School where she played basketball. She married Owen Holcomb, and they had one child. For many years, she was the morning smile at Berry’s Bait Stand.



Barbara’s favorite place to be was outdoors. She loved fishing, mowing, planting and caring for her yard. She collected rain water because only the water God sent was good enough for her plants. Her trees were full of birds that appreciated filled feeders of the best bird feed Ace Hardware offers. The love of outdoors is something she shared with Buddy and Emily. Rocks and treasures collected by Leo and Charles were carefully displayed on her porches and throughout her home. And, of all her collectibles, birds were her favorite. She loved her “pack the car with plants” outings with Becky and Bonnie. Her lap was always occupied with her best friend, Bowser. Barbara’s extended family was her pastor Bro. Jeff Flenniken and her friends of Missionary Baptist where she was a faithful member.



The family would like to thank Passages Hospice, Jesse McCain, and Ina Warren for their kindness and care.

