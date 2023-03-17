Barbara Lynn Carmical Piazza

Local Artist, Barbara Lynn Carmical Piazza, was born May 23,1952 at Barksdale Air Force Base. She was promoted to heaven on Thursday March 16, 2023, at the age of 70. A visitation and memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday April 7, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at her home church Believers Worship Center, 6068 Hwy 3, Benton, LA. Officiating the service is her daughter Rev. Amy M. Hollis and Pastor Danny Moffett. In lieu of a traditional visitation, there will be an art gallery style showing of her work to celebrate and remember the life of this beautiful woman.



Her artwork will be a reminder of the incredible love she showed for Jesus, her family, friends, and to everyone who crossed her path. She fought a long hard battle with Parkinson’s and we celebrate the fact that she is now well and whole in the arms of our Savior.



She is preceded in death by her father, Bill Carmical and wife, Jean; mother, Joyce Hines; and her brother, Richard “Ricky” Carmical.

She is survived by her loving husband, David B. Piazza, who truly stood by her side and has been an example of the love of Jesus for all to see as he has cared for her. She is also survived by her children, Dawn Boutwell and husband, Brady “Ty”, Amy Hollis and husband, Tommy, Chris Piazza and wife, Abigail; grandchildren, Matthew, Hannah, Bailey, Cody, Aaron, Hunter, Jullian, Nicholas, and Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Eva and Lyric, and soon to arrive Kamryn and Matt’s new baby; and her brother, Larry Carmical.



We would like to offer special thanks to Pastor Moffett and all of our BWC Church family for holding us up in prayer. To Ronnan Moffett and Angel Hollis for always being available to come and sit with mama. To Claire and Stephanie from Willis-Knighton home rehab, you gave us years we would not have had without you. To Colonial Oakes staff for their incredible hospitality. We have been blessed by so many there is no way to list everyone, we are so very thankful.

