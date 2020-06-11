Barbarah Ann Sydnor



Barbarah Ann Sydnor, was born October 6, 1949 in Newport News, Virginia. At a young age, Barbarah and her family migrated to Baltimore, Maryland where she resided until 2017, when she relocated to Bossier City, Louisiana to live with her son and daughter-in-law.

Barbarah Ann Sydnor passed away on Sunday morning May 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; Billie Gant and one daughter, Letisha. She is survived by her three sisters, Deborah Gant of Columbia, North Carolina, Patricia Adossi (Koffi) of Baltimore, Maryland and Denise Gant of Baltimore, Maryland; her two children, Jerome Sydnor (Beverley) of Bossier City, Louisiana and Danielle Coates of Baltimore, Maryland; her five grandchildren, Michael, Brandon, Spencer, Leeza and Diante; her three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Barbarah treasured precious moments such as birthdays and graduations. She had a love for life, laughter and music. She especially took pride in cooking and entertaining for her family and friends.

Barbarah will surely be missed but we know she is now at everlasting peace.