Barbara Sue Babers





Barbara Sue Babers (Bobo) was born on October 23, 1948 in Sarasota, FL. She passed away on October 28, 2022.



Sue grew up in Mississippi and Louisiana. She attended college at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA. After graduation, she moved to Bossier City to begin her career as a teacher at Airline High School, where she taught for 28 years.



Following her years at Airline High School, Sue worked for the Louisiana Department of Education until she retired. She had a passion for education and loved dedicating her life to help future generations. Sue married Jimmy Babers and they had one son (Brandon). She enjoyed spending time with her grandson (Blake), traveling, shopping and crafts.



Sue was predeceased by her parents James and Margaret Bobo. She is survived by her loving husband Jimmy Babers, son Brandon (Melissa) Babers, grandson Blake Babers and sister Cindi (Greg) Mullins.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Boone Funeral Home in Bossier City on February 18, 2023 at 11:00 am.