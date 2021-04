BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Due to internal training, Barksdale Air Force Base 2d Medical Group will be closed on Thursday, Apr. 22, 2021 until 1:00 p.m. Medical services, including pharmacy, labs and radiology walk-ins will resume after 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, Apr. 23, 2021 the 2d Medical Group will be closed for the full duration of the day due to training requirements.

For questions regarding appointments or medical services, please contact 318-456-6555.