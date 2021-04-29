BARKSDALE 2D MEDICAL PHARMACY REOPENS

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – The 2d Medical Group will be reopening the main Pharmacy beginning Monday, 3 May. 2021. The pharmacy will only service new prescriptions written by 2d Medical Group providers. Activation will be completed using the Q-Flow kiosk in the 2d Medical Group pharmacy lobby.

The 2d Medical Group Satellite (BX) drive-thru Pharmacy will continue accepting new prescriptions from off base providers and refills can be requested using TRICARE Online or calling the automated refill line at 318-456-8348.

The 2d Medical Group main Pharmacy and the Satellite (BX) drive-thru Pharmacy will be open every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

For questions regarding appointments or medical services, please contact 318-456-6555.