BARKSDALE ACTIVE SHOOTER EXERCISE

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Barksdale Air Force Base units will conduct an active shooter exercise on base Apr. 28, 2021.

The exercise, which achieves annual training objectives, will train Airmen and base residents to respond to an active shooter scenario to protect lives and safeguard the base’s mission. Base leaders implement extreme precautions to ensure the exercises are both safe and effective. The exercise will generate emergency responses from base first responders to include security forces and medical personnel.

Base lock-down procedures may cause an increased amount of traffic at the entry gates and delays at various base facilities.