BARKSDALE ADOPTING DRIVE-IN FORMAT FOR 2021 DEFENDERS OF LIBERTY AIRSHOW

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – In order to mitigate risk in this pandemic environment,

the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow organizers have made the decision to adopt a drive-in

format for the 2021 airshow.



In this format, each group will be allotted a designated space around a single vehicle, distanced

from other visitors, to observe the show. This will mean that admittance may be limited in order to

give everyone a good view of the show, and details will be posted on www.barksdale.af.mil as they

become available.



This remains a COVID mitigated event, meaning the public is being asked to help “defend the

defenders” by following specific attendance guidelines. Attendees will be required to wear a face

mask that covers the nose and mouth. Some amenities, like restrooms, will still need to be shared so

we ask that visitors practice good hygiene while on the installation.



As a reminder, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline this year’s festivities, and the F-22

Raptor demo team will be making an appearance. Other flying acts have been booked and more

information will be published in the coming months, and although the experience may be different,

there will still be a wide variety of static displays on the ground to educate and entertain visitors.