BARKSDALE AFB ADJUSTS GATE HOURS

Barksdale Air Force Base will adjust gate hours and operations effective Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. through Sunday, November 14, 2021.

The West (Shreveport) Gate will return as the installation 24/7 access point during this time frame. The North (Bossier) Gate will be CLOSED, and the Bodcau Gate will operate from 5:45 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Commercial traffic will commute through the East (Industrial) Gate Monday through Friday between 5:45 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The West Gate will allow commercial traffic through on Saturday and Sunday while the Industrial Gate is closed.

The West Gate Visitor Center will remain open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.