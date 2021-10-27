Home News-Free BARKSDALE AFB ADJUSTS GATE HOURS

BARKSDALE AFB ADJUSTS GATE HOURS

Airman Dylan Gauthier, 2nd Security Forces Squadron installation patrolman, checks identification cards for people to get through the main gate entrance at Barksdale Air Force Base, Jan. 5, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Campbell)

Barksdale Air Force Base will adjust gate hours and operations effective Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. through Sunday, November 14, 2021.

The West (Shreveport) Gate will return as the installation 24/7 access point during this time frame. The North (Bossier) Gate will be CLOSED, and the Bodcau Gate will operate from 5:45 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Commercial traffic will commute through the East (Industrial) Gate Monday through Friday between 5:45 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The West Gate will allow commercial traffic through on Saturday and Sunday while the Industrial Gate is closed.

The West Gate Visitor Center will remain open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

BPT Staff

