Barksdale AFB assesses community interest in restoration advisory board

The Department of the Air Force and Barksdale Air Force Base leaders are asking community members for input to determine if there is interest in establishing a local environmental Restoration Advisory Board (RAB).

While Barksdale AFB has not identified any current environmental issues impacting the local community, RABs provide a forum for two-way communication between the community and Air Force officials about environmental work being conducted on and around the installation. The boards offer stakeholders access to the environmental restoration process and give members opportunities to review project progress and provide comments to the installation’s decision makers concerning environmental restoration matters.

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center is soliciting input as part of a broad effort to reach into all segments of Air Force communities to ensure every voice can be heard.

“While we haven’t identified any reason for concern, we want to ensure that those living in the Shreveport and Bossier communities, especially those just outside our gates, have the opportunity to have a voice in any type of environmental matters,” said Col. Scott Weyermuller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander. “Determining community interest in establishing an RAB is one way we help maintain good stewardship of the base and the land we use to conduct our mission.”

The latest push for RAB participation and increased community input comes as Air Force officials continue to pledge their commitment to transparency in all elements of the environmental cleanup mission. Nancy Balkus, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Environment, Safety, Infrastructure), affirmed this commitment Aug. 1, 2022, during testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The RAB would only be established if there is significant public support and participation.

Those interested in learning more about the Barksdale AFB RAB are asked to contact Mr. James Jones at 318-456-8544 or james.jones.216@us.af.mil or visit www.afcec.af.mil and click on the Restoration Advisory Board icon located in the bottom right corner of the page. Officials are gathering RAB Interest Assessment data throughout the spring and early summer.