Mark your calendars! #BarksdaleAFB will be opening its gates to the public on March 25 and 26 for the Defenders of Liberty Air Show.



This year’s show will be in-person and feature premier performers such as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels , F-22 Raptor Demo Team , Red Bull Air Force and more!



Read more about the upcoming air show here: https://www.barksdale.af.mil/…/barksdale-hosts-2023…/



For additional information on the air show, visit defendersoflibertyairshow.com