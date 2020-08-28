Barksdale AFB returns to normal operations

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – After assessing the effects of Hurricane Laura, the 2nd Bomb Wing Commander has ordered Barksdale AFB to return to normal operations.



Although minor cleanup efforts will continue, damage was deemed minimal and base leadership has determined the installation is ready to resume normal operations.



“I want to thank the Airmen of Team Barksdale and our Ark-La-Tex partners for their energy and attentiveness in preparing for the storm, thus enabling a speedy return to normalcy for our warrior Airmen,” said Col Mark Dmytryszyn, 2nd Bomb Wing Commander. “Working together, we were able to ensure that our long-range strike capabilities were unaffected, and that we remain at the ready for the nation.”



The bombers assigned to Barksdale AFB have returned and are reengaging in flying missions from their Louisiana home. The relocation was part of a standard precautionary plan and as such are routine to ensure the safety and security of assets.



B-52's Return Home Following Hurricane Laura




















