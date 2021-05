In order for maintenance work to be carried out, the West Gate of Barksdale AFB will close at 6:00 p.m. on May 16th, May 17th and May 18th and remain closed until 6:00 a.m. the following day.

During the evenings when West Gate is closed, North Gate will be open and remain the installation 24 hour access point through Tuesday. Maintenance at West Gate may cause traffic modification during open hours.

On Wednesday, May. 18, 2021 West Gate and North Gate hours of operation will return to normal.