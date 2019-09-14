Barksdale airman’s widow files lawsuit against Bossier HOAs

The wife of a Barksdale airman killed last year has sued two north Bossier homeowners’ associations and their insurance companies.

Alyssa Kidd, the wife of TSgt. Joshua Kidd, 30, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Bossier District Court Thursday saying they did not provide for the safety of their homeowners.

Kidd was shot and killed as he chased two teenage car burglars from his home in the GreenAcres Place subdivision Sept. 25, 2018.The lawsuit names GreenAcres Place Homeowners Association, Carriage Quarters Condominium Association, Western World Insurance Company and an unidentified insurance company called “ABC Insurance Company” in the filing.

Alyssa Kidd said she, Joshua and their child lived for three years in the 500 block of Parklane Drive in GreenAcres Place, adjacent to the Carriage Quarters complex. She says both homeowners associations knew a fence adjacent to the complex was being used by burglars for a series of car break-ins in the area homes, but did nothing about it. The suit adds that Carriage Quarters was aware of breaches in its perimeter that allowed access.

Prior to the fatal shooting, there had been vehicle burglaries in GreenAcres Place, the nearby Greenacres subdivision and an apartment complex.

Jareona Crosby, 18, and Alonzo Wilson, 15, both of Bossier City, are awaiting trial for Kidd’s death.

Kidd was shot after finding the two in his garage in the early morning as he prepared to leave for work. There was an outpouring of support and grief from the community over the airman’s death with public memorials and the GreenAcres residents even erecting and dedicating a flagpole in his memory.