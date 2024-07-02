Thursday, July 4, 2024

Barksdale Airmen Become Citizens During Historic Naturalization Ceremony

by BPT Staff
A total of seven Airmen assigned to the 2d Bomb Wing became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Hoban Hall on July 2, 2024, at 11 a.m.

Barksdale AFB hosted its first-ever naturalization ceremony. The event, was hosted in partnership with the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service, also featuring U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Western District of Louisiana, the Hon. Mark Hornsby. Judge Hornsby administered the oath of allegiance to the Airmen.

Airmen who took the oath of allegiance include:

· Senior Airman Kethelen Da Vitoria dos Santos, Brazil

· Senior Airman Ramon Mitra, Philippines

· Senior Airman Eli Sebastian, Indonesia

· Airman 1st Class Daveika Hall, Jamaica

· Airman 1st Class Tiffany Hennings, Jamaica

· Airman 1st Class Christian Santos, Philippines

· Airman 1st Class Imuzi Thompson, Jamaica

