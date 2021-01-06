Barksdale Begins First Phase Rollout of COVID Vaccine

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La – Barksdale has received its first doses of Moderna coronavirus vaccinations, and will begin administering them to base personnel starting Jan. 6, 2021.



Priority recipients for this phase of the vaccine rollout include base health care workers, emergency response personnel, and those who perform installation defense duties. This distribution process was implemented to protect Department of Defense personnel from COVID-19 as quickly as possible. Distribution will shift to other personnel during the next vaccination phase.



Per Department of Defense guidance, based on CDC recommendations, vaccination prioritization includes medical staff, those maintaining essential national security and installation functions, deploying forces, and beneficiaries at the highest risk for developing severe illness from COVID.

Additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including its development, possible side effects, and what to expect after receiving the vaccine can be found on the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.

For information on the DOD’s phased distribution plan, to include population priority, visit the DOD website at:

https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2440556/dod-announces-covid-19-

vaccine-distribution-plan/.

Information will also be made available on the Barksdale COVID-19 webpage at: https://www.barksdale.af.mil/News/COVID-19-BAFB/.