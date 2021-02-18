BARKSDALE BEGINS RECOVERY EFFORTS

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – On Friday, Feb.19 2021 at 12:00 p.m., Barksdale Air Force Base will begin reopening in order to initiate recovery efforts.

The current road conditions off base are not safe for travel and, although the roads on base are passable, they are not optimal for driving. In order to reduce movement, unit leadership will have discretion over who comes on base for work based on mission need and will make direct contact with those personnel.

If you have an urgent need for a refilled prescription called in or a new prescription activated Feb. 10, 2021 or earlier, the drive-thru pharmacy will be open from 12:00 – 4:30 p.m. on Feb.19, 2021 for your prescription pickup. However, beneficiaries who live off installation should make a careful determination before braving the roads. If your medications can wait for the weather to clear, 2d Medical Group is asking for you to avoid coming to base. Due to minimal manning, the 2d Medical Group and pharmacy will be unable to answer phone calls. If you need to schedule a medical appointment in another department, patients are encouraged to use Tricare Online to book medical appointments.

The Child Development Center (CDC), Commissary, and AAFES Main Base Exchange will remain closed until further notice. The Red River Dining Facility will remain open under holiday hours.

Currently, the West (Main) gate is closed due to drooping limbs, North gate is the primary base entrance and will remain open for 24 hour operation. Industrial gate will remain closed, and Bodcau gate will be open during normal operating hours.

Base leadership is recommending all on base and off base residents avoid driving on all roads unless an emergency occurs and remain indoors. For those in need of emergency lodging on base, they can contact the Barksdale Inn at 318-456-3091.

Please monitor www.barksdale.af.mil for updated facility hours, closures, and other relevant information.