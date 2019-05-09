Barksdale bombers deployed to Middle East in preparation of Iranian attack

Four B-52 bombers, two from Barksdale Air Force Base, are being deployed to the Middle East in response to a possible attack by Iran or allied fighters on American troops in the region.

The bombers were due to arrive at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Wednesday, according to national reports.

The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Barksdale were deployed “in response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings” from Iran.

“Louisiana’s Fourth District is the proud home of Barksdale Air Force Base and Fort Polk, two of America’s most important military installations. Once again, the brave men and women of the elite 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Barksdale have been called upon to protect the American people from our enemies,” said Congressman Mike Johnson (LA-04), native of Bossier which is home to Barksdale.

“We know they are well prepared to complete their mission quickly and safely, and we pray for them and their families as they continue their sacrificial service for our nation and the freedoms we all cherish,” he added.