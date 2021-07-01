BARKSDALE CLOSES CERTAIN AGENCIES DUE TO FEDERAL HOLIDAY

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – In observance of Independence Day, Barksdale Air Force Base will close down certain agencies from July 2, 2021 and will reopen July 6. However, in order to continue providing various care and services to our fellow Strikers and their dependents, certain offices will remain open, including some elements of the 2d Mission Support Group.

The following are a list of agencies who have adjusted hours: Bell Fitness Center will be open only for those with 24-hour access, Bomber Bowling Alley will be open July 2-3, closed July 4-5. Bomber Bayou Golf will be open. The Dining Facility will have adjusted hours but will remain open. Equipment Rental will be open July 2-3, closed July 4-5. FamCamp will be open. The Library will be open July 3-4. Lodging will be open. Outdoor Recreation will be closed July 5. The Outpost and the base pool will be open. Red Chute Gun Club will be open July 3-4, will close July 2 and July 5.